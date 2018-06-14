Multinational drug makers shine as domestic pharma market grows 10%

The growth of over 10 per cent in the domestic pharma market for May, according to data from AIOCD (pharma market research company), has brought cheer to all drug producers. Most of the large-cap Indian pharma companies, which are facing heat in the US market due to pricing pressures, are likely to get some respite.

This is because the improvement in domestic sales will provide some cushion to their growth numbers. However, the multinational (MNC) companies are the ones likely to gain more from the growth in the domestic market, given that they are largely focused on the ...