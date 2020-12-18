JUST IN
Business Standard

Mutual fund assets likely to touch Rs 50 trillion by 2025, says Crisil

At the end of last month, it stood at Rs 30 trillion

Samie Modak  |  Mumbai 

The assets under management (AUM) for the industry will achieve the Rs 50-trillion milestone by 2025, says CRISIL. At the end of last month, it stood at Rs 30 trillion.
“Over the five years through 2025, CRISIL expects industry AUM to continue its double-digit growth and cross the Rs 50-trillion mark. Growth triggers include increased financialisation of savings, India’s favourable demographics, rising per-capita income, and an inflation-targeting regime,” said CRISIL MD and CEO Ashu Suyash.
First Published: Fri, December 18 2020. 00:43 IST

