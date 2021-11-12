Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread strategy on Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Bull Spread Strategy on LTI



Buy Nov 7,000 CALL at Rs 250 & simultaneously sell 7,200 CALL at Rs 166



Lot Size 150Cost of the strategy Rs 84 (Rs 12,600 per strategy)Maximum profit Rs 17,400 If LTI closes at or above 7,200 on 25 Nov expiryBreakeven Point Rs 7,084- We have seen long build up in the LTI Futures, where we have seen 6%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2.4%.

- Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline on the daily chart.

- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, Indicating strength in the current uptrend.

- Plus DI is trading above Minus DI while ADX line is placed above 25, Indicating momentum in the current uptrend.

Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.