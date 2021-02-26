Nava Bharat Ventures jumps 7% as board approves Rs 150 crore buyback plan

-
ALSO READ
Nava Bharat Ventures surges 15% as board to consider buy back proposal
Majesco freezes at 5% upper circuit, hits record high on buyback plan
Jagran Prakashan surges 18% as firm plans to consider buyback on March 2
Three PSU stocks that Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi is bullish on
Reliance Ind, SBI Life, IRCTC: Here are the top stocks to invest in 2021
-
Shares of Nava Bharat Ventures, on Friday, reversed early losses to trade 7 per cent higher in intra-day after the company board approved the plan to buy back shares worth Rs 150 crore.
The company, in a BSE filing, said the Board of Directors of Nava Bharat Ventures, at its meeting held on February 26, 2021, has approved the proposal to buyback fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore. READ HERE
The buyback price would not exceed Rs 100 per share, the company further said, adding that at the maximum buyback price and the maximum buyback size, the indicative number of equity shares that can be bought back would be 1,50,00,000 which would be 9.18 per cent of the total number of equity shares of the company.
Following this development, the stock jumped 7.47 per cent on the BSE to touch intra-day high of Rs 76.25, but later pared some gains amid weakness in the broader market. At 1.35 am, the scrip was trading 4.39 per cent higher at 73.55 as against a 3.41 per cent slide in the BSE barometer Sensex to 49,300.
Earlier in the day, the stock had touched a low of Rs 67.55, down 4 per cent from its previous close of Rs 70.55.
This is the fourth consecutive day that the stock has risen. Barring today's gain, the stock has added 20 per cent in the past three sessions.
On Tuesday, post-market hours, the company had informed the exchanges that its Board meet wiould be held on February 26, 2021, inter alia, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. The firm's shares had jumped 12 per cent following the announcement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU