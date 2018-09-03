NCLT approves merger of Ahmedabad based NMCE with Reliance-anchored ICEX

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Ahmedabad based National Multi Commodity Exchange (NMCE) with Reliance-anchored Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) to create the third largest commodity exchange in India after Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

With this, the boards of both exchanges are set to meet this week to formalize and execute the merger process. will cease to exist post filing relevant documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

The merger is set to benefit both exchanges. Post merger, all contracts of would automatically be migrated to ICEX to help boost the latter’s inorganic growth, the Ahmadabad-based exchange will also breathe a sigh of relief with smooth transfer of business to another entity with long term vision.

“The merger will bring ICEX to the new paradigm with automatic shifting of active agri and non-agri contracts from This will add around Rs 2000 million dairy average turnover of NMCE to the existing DAT of Rs 350 million at ICEX. Hence, all inorganic growths of the exchange are welcome,” said Sanjit Prasad, managing Director and chief executive officer, ICEX.

With around 30 staffs working for NMCE, primarily in business development, the overall manpower of the merged entity would go up to 130.





“We have made plans to remain in business for long term. We are working towards launch of equity, interest rate futures, currency and; futures and options (F&O) segments. We have not made any concrete plan in this regard yet though,” said Prasad.

ICEX launched steel futures last week which is witnessing a steady growth in its volume. Steel futures have witnessed 9000 tonnes of trading volume and 1500 tonnes of open interest in a short span of five days.

The merged entity will have a wide and diverse set of shareholders including Central Warehousing Corporation, Bajaj Holdings, Reliance Capital, Punjab National Bank, NAFED, Indiabulls Housing Finance, MMTC, Gujarat Agro Industries Corp, IDFC Bank, and India Potash, among others.