Net inflow into equity mutual fund schemes up 28% to Rs 106 bn in July

Net inflow into equity mutual fund schemes, including tax-saving and arbitrage schemes, rose 28 per cent to Rs106 billion in July, compared to Rs82 billion in June.

The inflow, however, was 27 per cent below the past 12-month average of Rs145 billion, shows data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Market experts say inflow had moderated on account of several events over recent months. “Beside market volatility, the dividend distribution tax and scheme recategorisation has made some investors cautious,” said Radhika Gupta, chief executive at ...