New fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund garners Rs 358 crore

Jash Kriplani  |  Mumbai 

The new fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund, which was open for subscription between August 16 and August 30, raised Rs 358 crore.

The fund is a multi-cap product, which will re-open for subscription on September 16.

The fund will be managed by S Krishnkumar, chief investment officer of Sundaram Mutual Fund, along with Fund Manager S Bharath.
First Published: Wed, September 11 2019. 23:19 IST

