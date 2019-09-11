New fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund garners Rs 358 crore

-
ALSO READ
New expense norms reduce costs of large mutual funds schemes
PMS investment is too risky, opt only if you have a large portfolio
Fund houses line up to take ESG route amid a spate of governance issues
No new equity close-ended schemes launched in 2019 after SEBI slashes fee
Planning to invest in MFs? Reliance Large Cap Fund is an outperformer
-
The new fund offering of Sundaram Equity Fund, which was open for subscription between August 16 and August 30, raised Rs 358 crore.
The fund is a multi-cap product, which will re-open for subscription on September 16.
The fund will be managed by S Krishnkumar, chief investment officer of Sundaram Mutual Fund, along with Fund Manager S Bharath.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU