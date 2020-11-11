New issuers advance listing plans, look to cash on market resurgence

-
ALSO READ
75% consumers will shop online this festive season as safety weighs: Survey
Centre considers market borrowing for GST compensation to states
LIVE: Rajnath Singh holds talks with his Chinese counterpart in Moscow
Retailers are offering lowest discounts this festive season: Here's why
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
-
The initial public offering (IPO) market is set for a boost as companies advance their listing plans to cash in on the boom in the secondary market. Sources say about half a dozen issuers are looking to launch their offerings in the next four to six weeks to raise as much as Rs 10,000 crore.
Railtel Corporation of India, Burger King, Brookfield REIT, Home First Finance and Kalyan Jewellers are among the companies looking to tap the market.
Many companies are eager to revive their almost-shelved IPOs as resurgence in the market offers them a fresh shot to come to the market. China's Fosun Pharma-led Gland Pharma on Wednesday concluded its Rs 6,480-crore IPO.
The benchmark Sensex has rallied 10 per cent in just eight trading sessions of this month. The index has extended its gains from Covid-19 lows in March to nearly 70 per cent. This month’s rally in particular has been fuelled by the optimism around the US election results and the progress in clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccine. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have poured in more than Rs 20,000 crore into stocks this month.
ALSO READ: Improving outlook to help P&G Hygiene maintain sales growth momentum
The liquidity gush coupled with favourable valuations is seen as a major boost for companies ready with approvals but waiting on the sidelines to launch their IPOs. Also, the recent corporate earnings and trends of recovery in the GST collection figures have also boosted confidence.
Eight companies had hit the market with their IPOs in September 2020. However, the activity slowed down in October as companies went inti in a ‘wait and watch mode’ ahead of the elections in the US, an important market to determine success of any fund raise.
"The US portion of the book, which needs to be subscribed in the IPO has a lot to do with the emerging market allocation that those investors will keep at any point in time. If the emerging market appetite itself goes down, then it has an impact on the demand for these issues. The US investors sentiment is significant once you start the roadshows because they give you that delta," said Skanda Jayaraman, managing director and head of investment banking, Spark Capital.
Bankers further said that there was a fear that markets could swing either way after the US elections.
"A lot of what happens in Indian markets is a reflection of what is happening in the US. The companies want to avoid election-related uncertainties," said Rajendra Naik, managing director, Centrum Capital.
Bankers said that a lull in the IPO market common during election months. "One sees a similar trend in India as well in the months preceding general elections," said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database. Not even a single IP0 hit the markets during the last three phases of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.
However, the US election results has proved to be a tailwaind for equity markets. Analysts are seeing the outcome – with Democrats in the White House and Republicans holding the Senate – as the best-case scenario for equity markets.
ALSO READ: Brookfield to push ahead with $513 mn India REIT IPO by 2020-end: Report
Experts say while the current market conditions are suited for IPOs, one also has to look at the preparedness. Launching an IPO is a long-drawn process and requires months of planning.
Investment bankers say a meaningful pick up in the IPO market can only be seen in the first half of next year.
"Those companies which are planning to come with their issues after US elections had filed their documents long back and there are not many of them. But we could see more companies hitting the market from January onwards," said Naik.
Apart from US elections, the way Covid-19 situation pans out in India, and the rest of the world will be the key factors that investors will be keenly watching. There is a second surge of Covid in the US and Europe. And though there is a decline in India as far as Covid cases are concerned, there are worries about a surge after the festive season. Businesses which demonstrate resilience to the pandemic would be looked at favourably, say experts.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU