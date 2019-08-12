JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Industrial Metals

Banks, national distributors skip mutual funds for insurance, PMS
Business Standard

Nickel prices jump in volatile Asian trade amid fears of Indonesia ore ban

The metal used to make stainless steel hit a 16-month high last Thursday before shedding 2.1% on Friday

Reuters 

Nickel prices jump in volatile Asian trade amid Indonesia ore ban fears

London nickel prices rose sharply in volatile Asian trade early on Monday as speculation continued that key producer Indonesia is about to bring forward a ban on mineral ore exports that was previously set to start in 2022.

The metal used to make stainless steel hit a 16-month high last Thursday before shedding 2.1 per cent on Friday.

Jakarta is discussing bringing forward the ban but no decision has been made on such a move, Indonesia's trade minister, Enggartiasto Lukita, said on Friday.

Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 3.8% to $16,145 a tonne and stood at $16,125 a tonne as of 0149 GMT, below the 16-month high of $16,690 struck last Thursday. The most-traded October nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.1% to 125,810 yuan ($17,816.83) a tonne.
First Published: Mon, August 12 2019. 08:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU