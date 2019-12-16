Nifty Bank hits record high. Here are five stocks that can gain up to 10%

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK): The counter has risen with “Higher high, Higher low” formation and hit new life time high on Friday of Rs 542.80 levels, as per the daily chart. The overall trend indicates bullishness till the formation is not broken on a closing basis.

At the current juncture, Rs 520 remains as an immediate support and this rally may see Rs 580 and Rs 600 as an immediate level. Although, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in an overbought condition, some selling has been seen on the charts. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK): The counter may ...