Crisil shares hit 52-week high, zoom 39% in three months
Business Standard
Nifty Bank hits record high. Here are five stocks that can gain up to 10%

Axis Bank may see huge buying momentum after a strong close above Rs 760. On a bigger scale, the stock has managed to hold around 200-days moving average (DMA) and has not shown any major breakdown

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

ICICI Bank Ltd (ICICIBANK): The counter has risen with “Higher high, Higher low” formation and hit new life time high on Friday of Rs 542.80 levels, as per the daily chart. The overall trend indicates bullishness till the formation is not broken on a closing basis.

At the current juncture, Rs 520 remains as an immediate support and this rally may see Rs 580 and Rs 600 as an immediate level. Although, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades in an overbought condition, some selling has been seen on the charts. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Axis Bank Ltd (AXISBANK): The counter may ...

First Published: Mon, December 16 2019. 12:08 IST

