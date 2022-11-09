JUST IN
Stock of this visa service provider has zoomed over 300% so far in 2022
Indigo Paints drops 10%, hits new low after 4% equity changes hands on BSE
How did India Inc fare in Q2FY23?
PI Industries surges 8%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 revenue growth
Brokerages downgrade Divi's Labs post Q2 letdown; stock falls 11% in 2 days
NSE to move away from non-core business areas: New MD & CEO Chauhan
MARKETS: Sensex down 100pts; Midcaps firm; IDBI, Union Bk rally up to 8%
Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Coal India, Paytm, Sun Pharma, GCPL, VST Inds
Measuring worth: Front-row seats to high return-on-equity stocks
Near-term growth concerns, further price cuts to cap returns for Marico
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Stock of this visa service provider has zoomed over 300% so far in 2022
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000 level; Bandhan Bank remains a risky bet

Here's how key constituents of the Nifty Bank index look on the charts.

Topics
Nifty Bank index | Bank of Baroda | banking shares

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

stock market, markets, trading, nse, bse, sensex, nifty, rally
Nifty Bank index headed to 44,000-lvl

The Nifty Bank index hit a fresh all-time high of 41,939 on Wednesday. This is the second time in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) that the index has managed to surpass its previous high. The last time it did so, the index succumed to profit booking and lost 10 per cent in just 11 trading sessions.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Bank index

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 11:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.