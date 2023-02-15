JUST IN
Here's why Ravi Nathani is bearish on Nifty Auto index in the near-term
Chart check: Are new-age stocks witnessing a trend reversal or pullback?
Mehul Kothari expects a pullback rally in Tata Steel, PEL; check why
Here's what Ravi Nathani suggests on the financial sector
MSCI revision: CG Power, Bank Baroda look bullish on charts; avoid Biocon
Charts suggest positive breakout likely for Nifty IT index: Ravi Nathani
M&M Finance, Blue Star: Trading strategies for 5 highly overbought stocks
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy ABFRL, EaseMyTrip
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on IGL
Charts suggest Nifty Energy index could bounce back, says Ravi Nathani
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
Here's why Ravi Nathani is bearish on Nifty Auto index in the near-term
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty charts suggest upward bias likely in the near-term, says Vinay Rajani

Among individual stocks, the technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to buy Poonawala Fincorp and ICICI Bank

Topics
Nifty Outlook | Market Outlook | ICICI Bank

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Trading

Nifty View

On Tuesday, February 14, the NSE Nifty snapped two-day losing streak, driven by positive global cues and soft wholesale price inflation (WPI) numbers in India.

At close, Nifty was up 0.89 per cent or 158.9 points at 17,929.9. However, volumes on the NSE continued to be subdued and broader indices rose less than the Nifty despite lower advance decline ratio at 0.52:1.

While Nifty has closed at the highest level since January 24, it has formed a bullish ascending triangle type of pattern in the process. It could now stay between 17,824-18,027 band for the near term, with an upward bias.

BUY
Poonawala Fincorp
Last close: 313
Target: 325
Stop loss: 304

Stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for 7 weeks. The price breakout is accompanied by a jump in volumes. Since the stock is trading above its 50, 100 and 200 days EMA, it indicates bullish trend on an all-time frame.

BUY
ICICI Bank
Last close: 865
Target: 885
Stop loss: 852

The stock price has broken out from bullish “Flag” pattern on the daily chart. In the week ended Feb 3, 2023, the stock formed bullish “Piercing Line” candlestick pattern on the weekly charts. Indicators and oscillators like MACD and RSI have turned bullish on daily time frame.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nifty Outlook

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 08:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.