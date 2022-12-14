JUST IN
Web Exclusive

Nifty needs to close above 18,730 to resume rally, says Vinay Rajani

The technical & derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends buying NLC India and Karnataka Bank among individual stocks.

Topics
Market Outlook | Nifty Outlook | Market technicals

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

Nifty View

The Nifty rose for the second consecutive session, to close at 18,608. After witnessing a correction of more than 540 points from the recent swing high of 18,887, the Nifty has started recovering.

The Nifty has managed to close above its 20-day EMA, which indicates bullish trend. Long positions should be held with the stop-loss of 18,345. Any close above 18,730, would confirm the resumption of an uptrend, which could pull the index towards new all-time high.

BUY

NLC India

Buy Range: Rs 91.4 - 85

Target: Rs 99; Rs 107

Stop Loss: Rs 83

The stock price has surpassed previous top of Rs 90 on the weekly chart. The volumes have been rising along with the price rise.

Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly chart. The Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Indicators like MACD, RSI and ADX have turned bullish on the daily chart

BUY

Karnataka Bank

Buy Price: Rs 164

Target: Rs 174

Stop Loss: Rs 153.5

The stock price has broken out from the consolidation which held for previous six sessions. The price breakout is accompanied with rising volumes. Higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily chart.

The stock price is placed above all important moving averages. Banking Sector has been outperforming. Indicators and oscillators have been showing strength on the weekly charts.

(Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are personal).

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 08:03 IST

