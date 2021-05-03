Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy Quess Corp, Coromandel Intl

-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
Stock market outlook: Bull run to continue in 2021; Nifty may hit 15,000
Nifty outlook & stock picks by Gaurav Garg: Buy Quess Corp, City Union Bank
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy BPCL, sell Axis Bank
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Balrampur Chini, Pfizer
-
Nifty outlook
Market traded lower amidst profit booking on Friday as global sentiments were subdued along with spike in Covid-19 cases domestically, which pushed index lower. Nifty closed at 14,631.10, slashing 263.80 points. Banks, financial and FMCG stocks traded with negative sentiments whereas Pharma sector closed in the green. Nifty bank closed at 32,781.80, losing 932.70 points from the previous day’s closing.
We can see a big momentum in following stocks:
Buy Quess Corp Limited (Above Rs 634)
Target: Rs 680
Stop loss: Rs 605
The stock is forming bullish flag pattern on daily charts, breaking its resistance might push stock to its next resistance, placed at 634. It is consolidating at daily trendline breakout and is also sustaining above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 634 for the target of Rs 680, keeping a stop loss at Rs 605 on a closing basis.
Buy Coromandel International Limited (Above Rs 745)
Target: Rs 788
Stop loss: Rs 715
The stock is showing signs of reversal from its important support zone, placed at 745. It might show further strength if it moves above 745. The stock is also sustaining above its important moving averages. We recommend buying the stock above 745 for the target of Rs 788, keeping a stop loss at Rs 730 on a closing basis.
Disclaimer: Gaurav Garg is Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor. The analyst does not hold position in any of the stocks mentioned above. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU