SBI, Syndicate Bank: Should you buy PSU banks ahead of Union Budget 2019?

The past one year has been a consolidation phase for Nifty PSU Bank index in the range of 2,600. - 3,500 levels. Technical charts reveal formation of an 'Inverse Head and Shoulder' pattern that can result in a bigger upside only after a successful breakout.

That said, the current trend seems positive and a rally towards 3,400 – 3,500 is in progress, as per the daily chart. Diving deep into the technicals, the pattern does show a trend-line breakout on RSI (Relative Strength Index) - one that is scaling upward crossing 60 level. The MACD (Moving average convergence and ...