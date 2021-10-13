Nifty top 18,000 pts a day after IMF's bullish economic forecasts for India

The benchmark index closed above the 18,000-mark for the first time on Wednesday, a day after the (IMF) projected that India would retain the fastest-growing economy tag with an estimated GDP growth of 8.5 per cent in 2022. The index for performance of the country's 50 blue-chip companies rose for a fifth straight day and logged a third successive record high.

The closed at 18,162, up 170 points, or nearly a per cent—extending its year-to-date gain to 30 per cent—making India the best-performing major market in the world this year. The ended at a fresh record high of 60,737, up 453 points, or 0.75 per cent, with the market cap of all listed stocks on the BSE topping Rs 270 trillion.

"Nifty at 18,000 is a reaffirmation of the wider structural potential of the Indian economy and its relative strength vis-a-vis other economies and equity As per the IMF forecast, India would be the fastest growing major economy next year. Of course in the shorter term, there has been help from abundant liquidity, broader positive sentiment due to the success of IPOs as well as an almost consensus belief that the much-awaited capex cycle and real estate cycles are likely to get going finally," said Rahul Bhuskute, Chief Investment Officer, Life, who oversees investments worth Rs 10,000 crore.

The latest gains in the domestic market have come even as other global peers have faltered amid concerns such as stagflation, turbulence in China and surge in energy prices. However, a similar story has played out since August, when the Indian have surged more than 15 per cent even despite the World Index remaining unchanged during the same period.

"Risk-off sentiment gripped global equity amid several uncertainties like the China slowdown, US debt ceiling, and stagflation fears. However, Indian equities remained resilient and outperformed all major global indices supported by continued inflows, government relief measures for ailing sectors, and improving vaccination, steady daily Covid-19 cases," said Jitendra Gohil, Head of India Equity Research, Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India.

The Nifty had started 2021 at 14,000, with forecasts of single-digit returns for the year amid an uncertain economic environment. However, the market has managed to surprise even the most-bullish analysts on the Street.

Experts said the bullishness in the market has underpinned record fund raise by way of IPOs, encouraged mergers and acquisitions and brought cheer to India Inc. Investors' wealth has soared over Rs 81 trillion so far this year.

Analysts now see drivers in place for the market to rise to even higher levels in the medium to long term.

"The Indian economy has shown strong resilience from the jolt of the second wave of covid. All dots are coming together with normal monsoons, strong tailwind in IT services, improved visibility on PSU divestment post sale of Air India, improving standing of Indian companies, high probability of private sector capex to kick start and digitization wave sweeping across with fintech, consumer tech and EV-led transformation. Although some of these factors will play out in the long term, India looks set for new growth horizons in coming years," said Amnish Aggarwal, Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher. The brokerage has a base case and bull case one-year target for the Nifty of 19,079 and 21,360, respectively.

However, experts caution expensive valuations and headwinds such as monetary policy normalization, investors could cap further up move in the near-term.

"Going forward, concerns over increase in global bond yields, liquidity tightening and rate hikes by RBI on the back of higher inflation and earnings not matching expectations over the next couple of years could put a check to current market momentum. Also as India has significantly outperformed other markets, there could be some mean reversion," said Bhuskute.