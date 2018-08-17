No 2017-like IPO pipeline in second half this year: UBS India's Anuj Kapoor

It is unlikely that this year’s equity fundraising tally will surpass that of last year. Anuj Kapoor, head of investment banking, UBS India tells Samie Modak that rising global and domestic uncertainties could weigh on equity capital raising in the near-term.

Edited excerpts: What are the kinds of themes that IPO investors are chasing at this point? It is worth noting that the equity market rally this year has not been broad-based. In excess of 60 per cent BSE 500 stocks are in the red as compared to the beginning of the year. At the same time, it is primarily the top ...