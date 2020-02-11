JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Sebi issues show cause notices to NSE over appointment of Anand Subramanian
Business Standard

NSE adds 3 mn investors in 2019, looks to touch 50-mn mark in 3 years

Last year, the Nifty rose 12 per cent but the broader indices Nifty MidCap100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 had declined 4.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively

BS Reporter 

NSE, markets

The NSE added 3 million clients in 2019, an increase of 4.5 per cent over the previous year. The increase was below the previous 5-year annual growth of 11 per cent. Volatility in the markets is a possible factor behind the decline in client addition. Last year, the Nifty rose 12 per cent but the broader indices Nifty MidCap100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 had declined 4.3 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively. “We should be looking to touch the 50-million investor mark over the next three years,” said Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO of the NSE. At present, the exchange has 30 million clients. To achieve the target, its client base will have to grow at over 18 per cent annually.

First Published: Tue, February 11 2020. 23:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU