JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Policybazaar targets $3.5-billion valuation in September 2021 IPO
Business Standard

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi's go-ahead for Initial public offering

The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust

Topics
initial public offerings IPOs

Press Trust of India 

IPO, initial public offering
While Great Terrain is an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments is a group firm of the National Stock Exchange

Computer Age Management Services, backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and the National Stock Exchange, has received markets regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial share sale.

The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.

While Great Terrain is an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments is a group firm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 02:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU