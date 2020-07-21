NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi's go-ahead for Initial public offering

Computer Age Management Services, backed by Warburg Pincus LLC and the National Stock Exchange, has received regulator Sebi’s go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 1,500-1,600 crore through an initial share sale.

The IPO will see sale of 1.22 crore equity shares through offer-for-sale by Great Terrain Investment, NSE Investments, Acsys Investments, HDFC and HDB Employees Welfare Trust, as per the draft papers filed with Sebi.

While Great Terrain is an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, NSE Investments is a group firm of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).