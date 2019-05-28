NSE plans ad campaign during cricket world cup to promote new Nifty logos

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday unveiled new brand identity for its Nifty indices, in a fresh push to garner flows into exchange traded funds (ETFs).

“The new logo for Nifty will further strengthen its identity as the leader in the index space. We will continue to develop innovative indices for various investment products that are useful to retail as well as institutional investors,” said Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE.

In the new logo, the letter ‘N’ depicts a rising graph, which NSE says signifies growth and momentum and captures “the new direction for the Indian capital markets.”

NSE also plans to launch ads on Nifty ETF during the ICC Cricket World Cup, which begins on Thursday. The ad campaign features a series of one-minute ads which explains the benefits of investing in Nifty 50 ETF.

According to NSE, nearly 78 per cent of ETF assets domestically have Nifty indices are their underlying. Altogether, there are 58 ETFs tracking Nifty indices, of which nine are in the international markets with assets of over $10 billion.

Nifty indices compete with S&P BSE indices in the domestic market.

The assets under management (AUM) of Nifty 50-based ETFs stood at Rs 69,000 crore at the end of March 2019, up 66 per cent year on year. AUM for ETFs tracking Bank Nifty ETF has more than doubled in the past one year to Rs 15,000 crore.

While ETFs are a big segment of global asset management industry, domestically they are still a miniscule portion of the total equity AUM. However, with underperformance of actively-managed equity funds to ETFs, most investors are increasingly looking at ETFs as a low-cost investment vehicle.