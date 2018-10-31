NSE-SGX's Gift City foray faces tech glitches; delay of 18 months expected

The potential collaboration between the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) for routing trades through Gift City in Gujarat is unlikely to take off anytime soon. People in the know said the proposed Gift City-connect between the two exchanges could take anywhere between 12 and 18 months to fructify.

Both NSE and SGX submitted their initial proposal to their respective regulators — Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Monetary Authority of India (MAS) — earlier this month. NSE and SGX are eyeing an arrangement on the lines of ...