Nureca hits 10% upper circuit for second straight day; zooms 83% in 3 weeks

Shares of Nureca were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit for the second straight day, at Rs 1,105.35 on the BSE on Monday in an otherwise weak market. The stock was trading at its highest level since listing on February 25.
Nureca is a B2C company engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. Nureca enables its customers with tools to help them monitor chronic ailments and other diseases, to improve their lifestyle. Nureca is a digital first company wherein it sell its products through online channel partners such as e-commerce players, distributors and retailers and its own website drtrust.in. The company has brands such as Dr Trust, Dr Physio and Trumom.
In the past three weeks, the stock zoomed 83 per cent from the level of Rs 605.65 on March 30. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 4.7 per cent during the same period.
On clarification on price movement, the company, on April 13, said that it seems that the movement in volume / price of equity shares of the company is purely market-driven.
Nureca classifies its products portfolio under the following five categories such as chronic device products, orthopedic products, mother and child products, nutrition supplements and lifestyle products.
The chronic device products includes products such as blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, thermometers, nebulizers, self monitoring glucose devices, humidifier and steamers. While, the orthopedic products includes rehabilitation products such as wheelchairs, walkers, lumbar and tailbone supports and physiotherapy electric massagers.
Currently, 95 per cent of revenues for Nureca come through digital channels (eCommerce). However, this poses an opportunity for Nureca to expand into the offline channel. This would provide significant impetus to their growth, and build their brand value as well.
