Nykaa extends fall on listing of bonus shares; stock slips 17% in two days

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa tumbles 7% on heavy volumes; stock trades ex-bonus for 5:1 issue
Nykaa Q1 revenue may rise 33% YoY, profit could jump on low base: Analysts
Nykaa to turn ex-date on Thursday for 5:1 bonus issue; stock sheds 4%
FPI buying gives wings to Nykaa shares; surge 20% post persistent sell-off
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
-
Shares of Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures slipped 9 per cent to Rs 175 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on the back of heavy volumes after nearly 2,374 million bonus equity shares got listed with effect from today.
In the past two trading days, the stock has slipped 17 per cent.
At 09:21 am; shares of Nykaa were trading 4 per cent lower at Rs 184.25 as compared to a 0.19 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 39.4 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE. At 09:15 am; around 30.62 million shares changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data showed.
New securities of FSN E-Commerce Ventures are listed and permitted to trade on the exchange with effect from Wednesday, November 16, 2022, BSE said in a notice on Tuesday. The company allotted 2,37,35,63,075 bonus equity of Re 1 each on November 12, 2022.
The stock had gained 13 per cent after it turned ex-bonus on November 10 for its 5:1 bonus share issue. The board of the company had fixed Friday, November 11, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the members eligible for bonus equity shares.
In the past one year, the stock has declined 51 per cent as compared to a 1.7 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. It had hit a record low of Rs 162.59 (adjusted to bonus shares), on October 28, 2022.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, more commonly known as Nykaa, is a consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers through its diverse portfolio of beauty, personal care & fashion products including their own brand products.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 09:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU