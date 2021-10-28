Nykaa IPO subscribed 1.6x on Day 1 on strong retail investor support

-
ALSO READ
Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi, to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh equity
Markets Today: Understanding the risks before investing in Nykaa IPO
Post-IPO, promoter family of Nykaa to continue holding 51% stake
Nykaa IPO to open on October 28; priced at Rs 1,085-1,125 apiece
Nykaa anchor book subscribed 40x on strong institutional interest
-
The initial public offering (IPO) of FSN Ecommerce Ventures, operator of online beauty startup Nykaa, was subscribed 1.6 times on Thursday, the first day of the issue. The 26.5-million share offering has got bids for 41 million shares with institutional investor category getting 1.4 times subscribed and retail quota getting 3.5 times subscribed. High networth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 60 per cent. Nykaa’s IPO closes on Monday.
On Wednesday, the company allotted shares worth Rs 2,396 crore to 174 anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 1,125 per share. At the top-end, Nykaa is valued at Rs 53,200 crore ($7 billion).
Blackrock, Capital Group, Fidelity, Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC MF, Tiger Global and Nomura are some of the investors who got allotment in the anchor category.
Nykaa’s Rs 5,352-crore IPO is the biggest since that of online delivery firm Zomato, which was quite a hit among investors.
Nykaa had reported net profit of Rs 62 crore for the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) on revenues of Rs 2,440 crore.
Despite low profitability, most brokerages have a bullish view on the company given the high growth potential.
“Nykaa is likely to trade at a huge scarcity premium versus global peers in the online beauty and personal care space (trading at 3 times FY24E EV/sales average). We believe Nykaa could trade at one-year forward EV/sales of about 6-8 times, purely based on its core BPC offering,”Elara Capital said in a note.
In another note, Prabhudas Lilladhar has said, “We believe Nykaa can sustain a CAGR of 35 per cent in sales, 50 per cent in EBIDTA over coming few years with double digit margins. We believe IPO at 12.6 times EV/GMV on FY21 sales and 4.7times EV/GMV on FY24 sales offers long term value.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU