Of 15 IPO stocks, 11 gave listing gains in 2019; IRCTC listed 101% higher

Of the 15 companies that got listed on the bourses in 2019, 11 delivered between 4 per cent to 101 per cent listing gains to investors. On average, IPO stocks listed 20 per cent higher than their issue price on a listing day. IRCTC listed 101 per cent higher,while Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and CSB Bank listed 56 and 41 per cent higher.

Though the number of issues and the total funds raised through IPOs shrank in 2019, most of the companies which got listed in 2019 are trading above their issue price. They have risen up to 170 per cent this year. Market players said given the ...