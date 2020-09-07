Oil price falls after Saudi cuts rates amid demand uncertainty

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices fall as Saudi moves to boost output amid price war with Russia
Crude oil price drops as US inventory build-up stokes supply fears
Oil plunges 25%, hit by erupting Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war
Oil prices edge up on global stimulus support despite ample supplies
Dow Jones falls 2,000 points as virus, oil price drop stoke recession fears
-
Oil prices fell on Monday as Saudi Arabia made its deepest monthly price cuts to supply for Asia in five months and uncertainty over Chinese demand clouds the market's recovery. Brent crude was trading at $42.00 a barrel, down 66 cents, or 1.5 per cent, by 12:08 GMT, after earlier sliding to $41.51, its lowest since July 30.
West Texas Intermediate US crude skidded 59 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $39.18 per barrel after hitting $38.55, its lowest since July 10.
"The mood has turned somewhat pessimistic in the second half of last week and the immediate risk is skewed to the downside," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.
The world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, cut the October official selling price for Arab Light crude it sells to Asia by the most since May.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU