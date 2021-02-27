Oil prices decline as dollar firms up; gold hits eight-month low

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices jump and rupee rises to 4-month high as dollar falters
Oil prices retreat from 1-year high alongside global market selloff
Oil prices reach highest in a year on US growth optimism, supply restraint
Oil prices edge lower amid doubts over US stimulus, rising Covid cases
Oil prices rise on fears of heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia, Yemen
-
Oil’s record start to 2021 was under pressure from a firming dollar and a sell-off in the bond markets that spooked investors in risky assets. Gold prices, too, fell to their lowest in eight months on Friday, and were headed for a second straight weekly and monthly decline.
Spot gold was trading at 1,729.20 an ounce, down 2.39 per cent, in international market at 9 pm IST – the lowest since June 26 at $1,755.45. Prices were down 1.4% for the week and 4.8% for the month so far.
Brent in London fell at the end of a week that saw the steepest decline in the Nasdaq 100 since the pandemic meltdown and a fall across global indices. Yet the global benchmark crude has had its best ever start to a year as supplies tighten and pockets of demand return. Next week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet to decide on output levels, with market gauges indicating strength. At 9 pm IST, Brent Crude was down over 1 per cent to $66.16 a barrel, while WTI was down nearly 2 per cent to $62.31 a barrel.
A sell-off in bond markets lifted the US dollar, making dollar-priced oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
Friday's gains also reflect profit-taking after both Brent and WTI headed towards monthly gains of about 20 per cent on supply disruptions in the US and optimism over demand recovery on the back of Covid-19 vaccination programmes.
Bitcoin declines, too
Bitcoin was headed on Friday for its worst week since March as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets.
The world's biggest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 6 per cent to $44,451 before recovering most of its losses. It was last trading at $47,310, on course for a drop of almost 20 per cent this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year, when fears over the novel coronavirus caused havoc in financial markets.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU