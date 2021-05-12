Oil prices on track for near two-year high on rising demand outlooks

-
ALSO READ
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
Oil refiners on the margin amid rising crude prices, muted demand
Crude oil will climb above $70; energy security could reappear on the radar
ONGC books Rs 1,238 crore impairment loss, Q2 net profit down 55%
Demand-driven rise in crude oil prices is good for equity markets: Analysts
-
Oil prices jumped on Wednesday, putting Brent on track for its highest close in almost two years on signs of a speedy economic recovery and upbeat forecasts for energy demand.
Brent futures rose $1.12, or 1.6 per cent, to $69.67 a barrel by 10:44 am EDT (8.14 pm IST), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.7 per cent, to $66.38.
Gains soon after the release of the weekly inventory data put WTI on course for its highest close since October 29, 2018 and Brent for its highest close since May 28, 2019.
Those price gains came despite a smaller than expected US weekly crude inventory draw and a surprise increase in the gasoline stockpile.
“At this time of year we should be burning through a lot of gasoline and that’s not what this report is showing,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said, noting he did not “think there’s a skew to the data due to the Colonial (pipeline) outage.” The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories declined 0.4 million barrels last week versus an expected 2.8 million barrel draw.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU