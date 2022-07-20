Oil stocks surge as govt cuts windfall tax on fuel exports, RIL up 4%

Shares of oil companies rallied on Wednesday after the government cut windfall taxes on fuel exports on the back of falling global prices.

Petrol and are down $40-50 per barrel from month-ago levels, brokerage Citi said on Tuesday, making a case for a review of the windfall tax announced on July 1.

Brokerage CLSA had made a similar point last week, saying a crash in refining margins of diesel, petrol and ATF coinciding with a cool-off in prices from their peaks in June had diminished the super-profits of refiners.

On Wednesday, the government reduced the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by Rs 2 a litre and scrapped a Rs 6-per-litre levy on petrol exports. It also cut the tax on domestically produced crude by nearly 27 per cent to Rs 17,000 a tonne.

Following the update, shares of (RIL) were up over four per cent to Rs 2545.05, topping Rs 17 trillion in market capitalisation, before giving up some gains on the BSE. The scrip had settled at Rs 2,442.20 on Tuesday.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation rallied 11 per cent to Rs 296.40; Oil India gained 8 per cent to Rs 201.80, followed by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) up 7 per cent at Rs 136.40 and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals up five per cent at Rs 76.30 in intra-day trade.

On Wednesday, both the BSE Sensex and BSE Oil & Gas index were up 1.2 per cent, touching 55,446.70 points and 18,454.93 points in intra-day trade.

In a report released Wednesday, brokerage Morgan Stanley said that RIL, ONGC and OIL were key beneficiaries of the reversal in windfall taxes.

"India's Ministry of Finance has announced an unwind of windfall taxes on fuel exports and oil a lot quicker than anticipated. While in absolute terms the windfall taxes are still high, we believe the steady normalisation in local fuel availability, stability in oil prices and global fuel margins as well as currency stability will help further reduction in windfall taxes in the future," the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley also said that RIL, OIL and would see a reduction in overhang as a result of the tax cut. Their equity valuations would eventually start pricing in high sustainable energy margins as windfall taxes were cut further by the government.

"We believe should get priced at $13-15 per barrel sustainable refinery margins, while ONGC will gets priced at $75-80 per barrel oil and $6 metric million british thermal units (mmbtu). The two should imply 25-40 per cent upside to equities as energy are expected to remain tight despite the current volatility in oil and reduction in global fuel margins from peak levels," Morgan Stanley said.

The Brent crude price had corrected sharply in the past one month on recession fears, moving from $120 per barrel to $95.52 a barrel last week. On Monday, however, the benchmark rose sharply to touch $106.27 a barrel on concerns that global supplies would be limited, remaining largely volatile on Tuesday and Wednesday. The benchmark touched $106.12 a barrel on Wednesday, down 1.15 per cent over the previous day's close.

"The refining spread for diesel has almost halved from the peak seen in June 2022 of $55-60 a barrel to $30 a barrel. Similarly, we have seen ATF spreads crash from $50-55 a barrel to$25-30 a barrel. Gasoline (petrol) spreads have also been slashed from $30-35 a barrel last month to $10-15 a barrel," CLSA said in its report last week.

“If this tax remains for long, we fear it may hamper the position of this government as an export and manufacturing-friendly regime. A review will be seen as a relief for Reliance. It will be a big trigger for and Oil India as these stocks bake-in a crude realisation of only $40-45 per barrel,” it said.