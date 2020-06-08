OMCs rally amid an increase in petrol, diesel prices for 2nd day in a row

Shares of oil marketing companies (OMCs) were trading firm on Monday after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 60 paise per litre for a second straight day after ending 83-day hiatus in rate revision.

At 10:20 am, (IOC) was trading nearly 6 per cent higher at Rs 94.75 apiece on the BSE. The stock hit a high of Rs 96.25 so far during the session against Friday's close of Rs 89.45. IOC had hit a 52-week high of Rs 164.50 on the BSE on June 7, 2019. Its 52-week low stands at Rs 71.15, hit on May 15 this year.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) was quoting 5.6 per cent higher at Rs 390.55 while Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) was up 7.55 per cent at Rs 220 on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 541 points or 1.6 per cent higher at 34,828.05.

Meanwhile, OPEC, Russia and allies agreed on Saturday to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July, prolonging a deal that has helped crude prices double in the past two months by withdrawing almost 10 per cent of global supplies from the market.

ALSO READ: Opec, Russia meet to extend record oil supply cuts, push for compliance

OPEC+ had initially agreed in April that it would cut supply by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) during May-June to prop up prices that collapsed due to the coronavirus crisis. Those cuts were due to taper to 7.7 million bpd from July to December, according to a Reuters report.

Reacting to the news, oil prices rose more than 2 per cent in the early trade on Monday. Brent crude climbed to as high as $43.41 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 83 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $40.38 a barrel. Both hit their highest since March 6, the report said.