Shilpa Medicare hits fresh 52-week high; stock zooms 89% in a month
Business Standard
Chart Check: How to trade paint stocks amid decline in crude oil prices

The overall trend in the paint stocks remains bullish and any corrective move may see buying opportunities.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Brent Crude fell over two per cent to $57.04 per barrel on Monday, as the rapid spread of the coronavirus in several countries outside China left investors fretting about a hit to demand. Back home, equity benchmark indices opened lower with a cut of 1 per cent.

The overall sentiment may lose the positive grip if the trend continues on weaker side. However, the paint companies are showing decent upside over the last few sessions and may continue to do so. Here’s how to trade Paint stocks - ASIAN PAINTS LTD (ASIANPAINT): As this counter has conquered the resistance of Rs 1,850 and ...

First Published: Mon, February 24 2020. 11:24 IST

