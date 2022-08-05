On policy day, indices end in green, a good week too for investors

Equity benchmarks began the trade on a positive note on Friday in tandem with largely firm Asian and ahead of the RBI's policy meeting outcome.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 227.89 points to 58,526.69 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 64.35 points to 17,446.35.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex advanced 817.68 points or 1.42 per cent, while the Nifty gained 239.25 points or 1.39 per cent. "With the overhang of now behind us, the geo-political tension between China & Taiwan will be in focus, as any flare up in the region may lead to panic situations across the globe," said Amol Athawale, deputy VP , technical research, Kotak Securities Ltd.





Among the Sensex constituents, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Titan were the major gainers.

Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, IndusInd Bank and HDFC were the laggards. In Asia, in Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo were trading in the green, while Hong Kong quoted lower.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)