Onion set to bring tears to consumer as retail price nears Rs 100 a kg

Barely two days after the government exuded confidence about a decline in prices due to a steady increase in supply, surged by 10 per cent to trade at a four-year high of Rs 55.50 a kg in the benchmark Lasalgaon mandi today. The vegetable is currently trading at Rs 70-80 in retail across the country, and is fast approaching Rs 100.

Wholesale prices have risen four-fold the past three months, from Rs 13 a kg in early August to Rs 55 now. Retail prices have risen from Rs 20 to Rs 80.

Traders attribute the sudden spurt to very little availability from last year’s production, crop damage caused by unseasonal rains across the country and unfavourable government policies.

“Rainfall in October and November so far has resulted in widespread damage of the standing kharif crop. Early-variety sown in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka were damaged. As a result, supply of new varieties of the crop, which were supposed to hit the mandis in the second fortnight of October are no longer available. This explains why prices are continuously rising,” said Jaydatta Holkar, Chairman, APMC Lasalgaon.

Meanwhile, after banning onion exports and levying stock limits for domestic traders last month, the Department of Consumer Affairs convened a meeting of stakeholders last Friday and concluded that the price rise was due to rain-driven supply disruption, which has started improving to correct prices.

In fact, total onion arrivals in Lasalgaon fell on Saturday to a mere 20 tonnes, the lowest in several years, but recovered to 180 tonnes. Interestingly, three months ago, onion supply was hovering at 2,356 tonnes on August 2.

“The October rainfall has damaged the entire Kharif crop. Farmers have now started sowing onion afresh and the vegetable would be harvested and brought to the mandi only in February. With limited quantities of last season's crop left with farmers and stockists, prices are set to rise further. Consumers would have to put up with the spike till January-end,” said Sanjay Sanap, a large onion wholesaler in Maharashtra's Nashik district.

The Third Advanced Estimate from the Ministry of Agriculture puts India’s onion output at 23.49 million tonnes for 2018-19 as compared to 23.26 million the previous year.