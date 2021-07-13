Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on these 3 stocks. Do you own any?

BUY THYROCARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD | TARGET: 1440 | STOP LOSS: 1300

THYROCARE has been trading in consolidation zone from past few couple of trading sessions and is currently placed near the mean of the Bollinger band suggesting formation of a strong base. In near future, the stock is expected to surge towards its all time highs as the technical indicator, super trend seems charging higher and even the 14 period RSI has almost shown a positive crossover affirming the bullish trend to remain intact in short term time frame.

BUY FDC LTD | TARGET: 404 | STOP LOSS: 350

FDC is in secular uptrend and is in the cycle of higher highs higher lows suggesting inherent strength in the counter. On daily time frame, the stock is placed well above all its major exponential moving averages and hovering near the upper band of the Bollinger (20, 2) affirming the uptrend. On technical indicators, MACD has witnessed a positive crossover and is placed well above the signal line supporting the overall bullish view in the counter.

BUY NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA LTD | TARGET: 556 | STOP LOSS: 470

NH has bounced from its 200 DEMA and since then there is no looking back, the stock is currently placed above all its major exponential moving averages on daily chart and is highly poised to surge higher in near future. The 14 period RSI is placed in a comfort zone of 56-64 suggesting more upside room in the counter. Even on leading indicator, Parabolic SAR is situated well below the stock price affirming the upside potential in the counter.



Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal.