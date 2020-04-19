Our March 2021 target for Nifty is 10,100: Citi India's Abhinav Khanna

The markets are on a slow path to recovery after a sharp fall from their peaks which pushed them into a bear phase.

ABHINAV KHANNA, head of equity at Citi India, tells Puneet Wadhwa that Citi India Sentiment Indicator (CISI) is now in the ‘buy’ zone from a one-year view — the first time since the period immediately after demonetisation. Edited excerpts: Do you expect the correction in the markets to resume once they assess the economic impact of Covid-19? Volatility is here to stay in the near term, for the Indian as well as global markets, as a lot is still ...