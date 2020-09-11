Paint stocks' valuations dicey, investors should await better entry point

The stocks of two decorative paint majors – Asian Paints and Berger Paints have gained around 7 per cent each in September so far, outperforming the 0.6 per cent rise in the leading market indices such as the BSE Sensex. Improvement in earnings visibility, led by business recovery and benign input costs, is driving investor sentiment towards these stocks.

However, analysts do not see valuation comfort in stocks of paint companies, including Kansai Nerolac, which has a higher share of automotive paints. On a one-year forward basis, Asian Paints and Berger Paints are currently ...