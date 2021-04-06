Panacea Biotec zooms 20% as company to make 100 mn Sputnik V doses yearly

-
ALSO READ
Panacea Biotec to make 100 mn doses of Sputnik V for global markets
Tech transfer of Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V kicks off at Indian sites
Price talks on Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine yet to kick off
Wait for Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine may get over in a few weeks: DRL
Expert panel defers decision on Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, wants more data
-
Shares of Panacea Biotec were locked in the upper circuit of 20 per cent at Rs 220.85 on the BSE in Tuesday's session after the company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) agreed to produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India per year.
Till 09:19 am, a combined 384,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter and there were pending buy orders for around 180,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.29 per cent at 49,017.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec announced cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, the company said in a press release.
Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.
To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with a total population of over 1.5 billion people. The efficacy of Sputnik V is at 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.
The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots, it said.
The management said Panacea Biotec brings decades of vaccine manufacturing and distribution know-how to scale up Sputnik V supplies. The company will produce Sputnik V in its internationally accredited facilities, complying with strict GMP standards and prequalified by WHO.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU