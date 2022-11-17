Paytm can slip below Rs 400 if Bears tighten grip; Delhivery may hit Rs 300

JUST IN
Paytm dived over 10 per cent in intraday deals on Thursday amid heavy volume of around 40 million shares. The stock now seems headed to test support at its all-time low of Rs 510.

Topics
One97 Communications | Stake sale | Delhivery

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Paytm’s public market debut will include a mix of new and existing shares to meet regulatory obligations in India. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Paytm

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, tumbled over 10 per cent in intraday deals on Thursday. The sharp fall comes on the back of block deal. At 09:22 am, around 38 million equtiy shares changed hands at the counter on the NSE this morning.

According to reports Japan-based SoftBank Group was expected to offload 29 million shares in the price band of Rs 555 - 601.45 via block deal today. READ MORE

Following today's sharp fall, the stock now seems to be headed towards its all-time low placed at Rs 510, which can act as an immediate support. However, if it does break this support, Bears could take charge and the stock could drop another 20 per cent in the coming trading sessions.

WATCH: Is investors’ love for digital India over?

Earlier, the shares of One97 Communications had managed a decent pull back in May 2022, after registering the all-time low at Rs 510. The current weakness could see the stock test this reversal point. If it breaks the Rs 510 support, then bears have an upper hand to engulf this stock in a bearish uncharted territory. The stock will then enter a long-term bearish phase and struggle to retrieve back thereafter. The negative trend could even take stock under the Rs 400 level from a medium- to long-term perspective. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

Lock-in period

The mood at the counter is also likely to remain tepid, as as the IPO lock-in period expired on November 15. Following this, SoftBank Group, one of the biggest shareholders beside AliBaba Group, and its fintech affiliate Ant Group announced their plan to offload stake in the company.

ALSO READ: Paytm pre-IPO investors seem not in a hurry to sell, say analysts

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:22 IST

