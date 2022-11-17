Paytm can slip below Rs 400 if Bears tighten grip; Delhivery may hit Rs 300

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, tumbled over 10 per cent in intraday deals on Thursday. The sharp fall comes on the back of block deal. At 09:22 am, around 38 million equtiy shares changed hands at the counter on the NSE this morning.



According to reports Japan-based was expected to offload 29 million shares in the price band of Rs 555 - 601.45 via block deal today. READ MORE



Following today's sharp fall, the stock now seems to be headed towards its all-time low placed at Rs 510, which can act as an immediate support. However, if it does break this support, Bears could take charge and the stock could drop another 20 per cent in the coming trading sessions.



Earlier, the shares of had managed a decent pull back in May 2022, after registering the all-time low at Rs 510. The current weakness could see the stock test this reversal point. If it breaks the Rs 510 support, then bears have an upper hand to engulf this stock in a bearish uncharted territory. The stock will then enter a long-term bearish phase and struggle to retrieve back thereafter. The negative trend could even take stock under the Rs 400 level from a medium- to long-term perspective. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART



Lock-in period



The mood at the counter is also likely to remain tepid, as as the IPO lock-in period expired on November 15. Following this, SoftBank Group, one of the biggest shareholders beside AliBaba Group, and its fintech affiliate Ant Group announced their plan to offload stake in the company.



