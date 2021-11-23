Paytm's listing flop likely to hit other IPOs: BharatPe's Ashneer Grover

-
ALSO READ
Gradual tweaks to LIC surplus payouts likely; Finmin exploring a glide path
LIC agents to steer awareness campaign for retail investors ahead of IPO
BMW bikes to T20 WC tickets: What BharatPe is offering to its tech joinees
Aiming to raise $700 mn in debt over next 2 yrs: BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer
LIC IPO bankers quote base fee of Rs 1 crore: Check details here
-
Paytm’s catastrophic stock market debut could impact other initial public offerings (IPOs) including that of state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Ashneer Grover, founder and chief executive officer of BharatPe, said on Monday.
He said the debacle was a collective failure of the management and investment bankers.
“There is a company which for the last three years has stagnated in terms of growth and then it comes to the market saying it wants to do a $20-billion IPO, positioning itself as the largest start-up out of India and positioning it as the biggest IPO. When you are doing that, the basic thing that you have to take into account is do you have the demand at those price levels. In this case, the company did not look at where the market is and went ahead and priced itself where it wanted to,” Grover told CNBC TV18. Paytm’s Rs 18,300-crore managed to garner just 1.89 times subscription, with mutual funds and wealthy investors largely shunning the issue. The offering managed to scrape through on the back of large investments by foreign funds such as BlackRock and Canada’s CPP. “It’s a cumulative failure of the management and the bankers to keep the management honest,” Grover said. The company had valued itself at Rs 1.39 trillion ($18.6 billion) in the IPO. At the last close, Paytm was valued at less than $12 billion. “Paytm has been losing market share ever since UPI came in. Companies like PhonePe, Google Pay, and even BharatPe took away market share from Paytm. If PhonePe, the largest UPI player, is valued at $9 billion, how can you value yourself at $20 billion. What is the basis for it? It’s just because they got a valuation of $16 billion in their last round of funding,” he told CNBC TV18.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU