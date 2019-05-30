PC Jeweller extends fall ahead of Q4 results; stock slips 25% in four days

Shares of were trading lower for the fourth straight day, slipped 10 per cent to Rs 77.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday on the back of heavy volumes in an otherwise firm market, ahead of March quarter results today.

Till 12:33 pm, a combined 47 million shares, representing 12 per cent to the company's total equity, have changed hands on the and

In the past four trading days, the stock has tanked 25 per cent from the level of Rs 104 on Friday, May 24, 2019. In comparison, the 50 index was up 0.68 per cent during the same period.

Since April 14, PC Jeweller's share price has plunged 48 per cent against 1 per cent rise in the benchmark index.

The company rescheduled the board of directors meeting to be held on Thursday, May 30, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and/or year ended March 31, 2019. Earlier, the meeting was to be held on Wednesday, May 29.

For the December quarter (Q3FY19), had reported 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) dropped in its standalone net profit at Rs 138 crore. Operational revenue too declined 20 per cent at Rs 2,119 crore on Y-o-Y basis.

On May 12, PC Jewellersaid its board had given approval for the demerger of the company's export division and amalgamation of the same with its wholly-owned subsidiary PCJ Gems & Jewellery.

In consideration of the demerger of the 'export division' the shareholders of will get one share of PCJ Gems & Jewellery as on the record date. The export division's turnover stood at Rs 2,690 crore as on March 31, 2018, which is 28.35 per cent of the company’s total turnover.