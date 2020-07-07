PE investments drop 65% to $1.45 billion in June quarter: Refinitiv data

-
ALSO READ
Private equity investments hit 10-year high in 2019, shows Refinitiv data
PE sum invested in Q1 dips 39% to $3.6 bn; internet firms remain favourites
PE/VC investments record third straight month of decline at $881 mn
PE/VC deals up by 34% to $2.5 bn in Jan on increased credit investments
PE, VC investments in India grew 28% to $48 billion in 2019, says EY data
-
Private equity (PE) investments dropped 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year 2020, with overall equity infusion slipping to $1.45 billion in Q2, data from Refinitiv showed. Q2 also saw a decline of 9 per cent in the number of deals to 161.
Internet-specific, computer software and financial services saw the maximum investments coming in Q2 of this year. The sum of equity invested in the internet-specific sector, however, dropped by 76 per cent YoY to $387 million. Computer software (46 per cent), as well as financial services (26 per cent) also witnessed a decline in the sum invested to $356 million and $267 million, respectively.
Fundraising for Q2 stood at $149 million, compared with $771 million in Q1 and $471 million in Q2 of 2019, reporting a fall by 81 per cent and 68.3 per cent, respectively.
There were no PE-backed exits or secondary sales in the June quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU