Pea price doubles in a week as imports grind to a halt over govt curbs

Pea imports have come to grinding halt in the country after the government moved the the legume from the ‘free’ to the ‘restricted’ category and levied a minimum import price (MIP) last week.

The Union Ministry of Commerce last week issued a separate harmonised system, or HS code for all peas, including yellow, green dun and kaspa. It changed the status of all these varieties from ‘free’ to ‘restricted’ and also introduced an MIP of Rs 200 a kg to restrict imports. The ministry issues Hs codes for all commodities that are imported into, or exported from the country.

While several thousand tonnes of peas in a number of consignments await the government’s release order, Indian importers have stopped signing new contracts as the quantity that has entered Indian ports so far has surpassed the 150,000-tonne annual import quota fixed by the government. Apart from that, the MIP levy has made pea imports uneconomical. Chickpea (chana) is abundantly available as a cheaper substitute.

“There has been no pea import after the government changed the status to ‘restricted’ from ‘free’, and levied an MIP of Rs 200 a kg. We have therefore urged the government to withdraw both notifications to make at least green peas (an import-reliant pulses variety) available for Indian consumers,” said Jitu Bheda, chairman, India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), the apex body for the import of pulses and legumes.

The fresh green peas that farmers in India grow are harvested only around November or December. There is no dry green pea production in the country and the entire demand of about 250,000 tonnes comes from abroad.

The government has also levied 50 per cent import duty over and above the MIP, due to which the minimum price of peas at source works out to Rs 300 a kg. Considering transportation and other costs of about Rs 30-40 a kg, the landed cost of peas works out to Rs 330-340 a kg at Indian ports.

“Green pea is a niche product with a distinct core demand in India and does not have any substitute that can fulfill the Indian demand. It is, therefore. necessary to remove import restriction on green peas at the earliest,” said Pradeep Ghorpade, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IPGA.

Meanwhile, as against the import quota of 150,000 tonnes, India’s import of peas (including yellow, green dun and kaspa) has been recorded at 550,000 tonnes during the financial year 2019-20, based on various court orders that have liberalised the import quota occasionally.

Complicating imports further, the government has allowed peas into the country only through Kolkata port, in a move that would further raise transportation costs to various parts of the country.

The significance of these changes can be gauged from the fact that the prices of have doubled to trade currently at Rs 90-100 a kg in the retail market from about Rs 45 a kg about a week ago.

Experts, however, believe that the government is sitting on 1.5 million tonnes of chickpeas which need to be released. The import restrictions are an attempt to create demand for chickpeas, they say.