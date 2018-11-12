PNB Housing Finance gains for 10th straight day; surges 41% from 52-wk low

Shares of were up 5% at Rs 978 per share on the BSE in intra-day trade after the housing finance company said that it has obtained refinance sanction of Rs 35 billion from the (NHB) in October-2018.

The company said the funds will be utilised for the specific sector wise disbursements/end uses as per norms of the respective refinance schemes.

The stock was quoting higher for the 10th straight trading day, rallying 41% from its 52-week low of Rs 694 touched on October 26, 2018, on the BSE in the intra-day deals. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 5.5% during the same period.

On October 31, PNB Housing Finance, India’s fifth largest housing finance company, said it had successfully raised Rs 42.25 billion through Commercial Papers (CP) during the month of October. The CPs were placed with various mutual funds and banks.

“This will not only strengthen the liquidity of the Company but also help in boosting the economic growth. The refinance are of a maturity of up to 15 years hence shall help further enhance our asset-liability management (ALM),” said Sanjaya Gupta, Managing Director,