PNB nears 52-week low on Rs 1,230 crore fraud by Sintex Industries

-
ALSO READ
PNB reports fraud of Rs 3,688.58 cr in DHFL account; stock slumps 7%
IndusInd Bank, SBI tumble as Moody's downgrades sector outlook to negative
Nifty PSU Bank index hits lowest level in 15 years; SBI at 4-year low
Select PSU banks gain on government's Rs 20,000 crore fund infusion plan
Nifty PSU Bank index surges 5%; Canara Bank, BoB, Indian Bank gain over 5%
-
“The bank reporting of borrowal fraud of Rs 1203.26 crore in non-performing asset (NPA) account of Sintex Industries Ltd. (SIL) at large corporate branch at Ahmedabad, Zonal Office, Ahmedabad,” PNB said in a exchange filing. A fraud of Rs 1203.26 crore is being reported by Bank to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the accounts of the Company (SIL). The Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 215.21 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms, it said.
However, PNB would provide for 100 per cent of exposure in the upcoming quarters. Meanwhile, there were also reports suggesting that the RBI has learnt to have told PNB to get ready to take-over Lakshmi Vilas Bank. PNB, however, clarified on Wednesday that it has not received any such instruction from the central bank. READ CLARIFICATION HERE
In the past three months, of PNB has underperformed the market by falling 23 per cent, as compared to 9 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. At 11:37 am; it was down 1 per cent at Rs 28.25, against 1.6 per cent gain in the benchmark index. A combined around 24 million equity shares were changing hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU