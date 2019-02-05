PNB reports 7% YoY rise in Q3 profit at Rs 246.5 crore; stock rallies 4%

-
Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday reported a 7.12 per cent YOY rise in its net profit at Rs 246.51 crore for December quarter of FY19. It had posted a profit of Rs 230.11 crore in the year-ago period.
Gross NPA for the period came in at 16.33 per cent against 12.11 per cent in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. However, on a sequential basis, the figures were down. In the September quarter, gross NPAs were at 17.16 per cent.
Net NPA stood at 8.22 per cent.
Basic and dilued EPS (earnings per share) after extraordinary items came in at Rs 0.70.
At 12:44 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 75.75, up 3.55 per cent on NSE.
