PNB reports profit of Rs 1,019 crore for June quarter, net NPAs rise QoQ

Punjab National bank (PNB) on Friday reported a profit of Rs 1,018.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 (Q1FY20) against loss of Rs 940 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 2,023.31 crore, down 64.8 per cent against 5,758.16 crore logged in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the numbers droped 79.9 per cent. In the March quarter, figures stood at Rs 10,071.11 crore.

Net NPA (non-performing assets) declined year-on-year (YoY) to 7.17 per cent against 10.58 per cent in the year-ago period. Sequentially it rose as in the March quarter, net NPA stood at 6.56 per cent.

Basic diluted EPS (earnings per shares) came in at Rs 2.21 against Rs (-) 3.41 in the year-ago period.