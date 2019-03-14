PNC Infra, Godfrey Phillips, Just Dial: 18 stocks up over 10% in three days

It has mostly been a one-way street for the thus far in the current week with the S&P rallying nearly 3 per cent in the last three sessions. Gains in the mid-cap and the small-cap indices have been equally impressive with both these indices moving up 2.2 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively during this period.

However, gains in some individual stocks have been sharper. A quick check on the stocks in the 500 index suggests 18 stocks have given a double-digit return during this period. Manpasand Beverages is the top gainer that has zoomed nearly 28 per cent in the past three sessions, ACE Equity data show.

Himatsingka Side, Bombay Dyeing, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, Adani Green, and Gujarat Gas are some of the other stocks that have moved up 13 per cent to 21 per cent, data show.





Most analysts remain bullish on the mid-cap segment and believe this segment represents India growth story more powerfully than their large-cap peers.

"We see great opportunities in select mid-cap pockets after the recent correction. I want to make a point here that notwithstanding the recent underperformance over five to 10 year scale, midcaps have reasonably outperformed their large-cap peers. This is understandable, as the ‘India growth story’ is much more compelling now than rest of the globe, and it is expected to remain that way in foreseeable future," said Saibal Ghosh, CIO at Ageon Life Insurance in a recent interview to Business Standard.

"The mid-cap story will play out again once the cost of funds at which these companies borrow to fund their business comes down from the current levels."

Meanwhile, Astral Poly Technik, Bajaj Holdings, Bata India, CreditAccess Grameen, Divi's Laboratories, Gujarat Flurochemicals, Havells India, Info Edge (India), Muthoot Finance, PI Industries and Vinati Organics from the Nifty 500 index also hit their respective new high on Tuesday.



Shares of India surged 11 per cent to Rs 1,042, hitting a 52-week high of the in intra-day trade on Monday after the company issued a clarification regarding alleged violation of the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) laws of India. The cigarettes and tobacco products maker said the allegations were "completely misconceived and misplaced".


