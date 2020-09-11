Pratik Oswal on why overseas investing is imperative for Indian investors

A globally diversified portfolio does more than manage risks better. Bindisha Sarang spoke to Pratik Oswal, Head - Passive Funds, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, to find out why overseas investing is imperative now for an Indian investor's portfolio, and, the best strategy to do so.

Recently, after touching a record close, the S&P 500 has corrected sharply. How deep could this correction in the US market be in the near term? And what is the advice for Indian investors? The S&P 500 is one of the world's most popular United States' (US) index, where approximately 40% of the ...