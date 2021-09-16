PSU Bank index up 4% ahead of FM press conference; SBI nears record high

-
ALSO READ
SBI reports highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 6,504 crore in Q1
SBI logs its highest-ever quarterly profit at Rs 6,504 cr in Q1, up 55% YoY
Health, credit, jobs: FM announces 8 measures to revive economy in pandemic
Govt announces 500,000 free visas, loan guarantee scheme for travel sector
Near-resolution assets may not go to bad bank amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus on Thursday with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s media address at 5 pm today. According to media reports, Sitharaman is expected to make announcements about a proposal to set up a bad bank.
At 12:37 pm, the Nifty PSU Bank index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4 per cent at 2,506, as compared to a 0.34 per cent rise in the Nifty50 index. The PSU bank index hit a high of 2,507.80 in the intra-day trade today.
Among the individual stocks, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank and Central Bank of India were up between 5 and 7 per cent, while Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank and Bank of India were up in the range of 3 to 4 per cent on the NSE.
Shares of PSU giant, State Bank of India (SBI), gained 3.3 per cent to Rs 458.75 in the intra-day trade today. The stock is trading close to its record high level of Rs 467.45, touched on August 4, 2021.
Clearing the path for the launch of National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL), the Cabinet is learnt to have approved the government guarantee on security receipts that will be used to buy bad loans of lenders. The Centre has earmarked about Rs 31,000 crore for this, Business Standard reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
Emkay Global Financial Services believes that underlying consumption demand remains strong and should bounce back as the economy opens up and as the risk of a third Covid wave moderates.
"The improvement in collection efficiencies should limit incremental stress formation, while the healthy provision cover should keep provisions in check at least for large private banks. PSBs, in general, should perform well as the transfer of non-performing assets (NPAs) to NARCL should meaningfully lower NPAs and provision burden, resulting in healthy profitability," it said.
In April-June quarter (Q1FY22), PSBs, in general, reported higher profitability, aided by better margins, one-off gains from the UB stake sale, healthy treasury gains, higher priority sector lending certificate (PSLC) fees and lower opex as the bulk of wage arrears/pension-related provisions are largely behind. Among PSBs, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Canara Bank were clear outliers, the brokerage firm said in an August sector report.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU