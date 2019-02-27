PSU banks, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India may hog the limelight today

In the early trade on Wednesday, futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 10,862 levels, indicating a firm opening for the index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank and Dhanlaxmi Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday removed three commercial banks – Allahabad, Corporation and Dhanlaxmi -- from the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. This will allow them to carry on normal business, especially lending.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India: According to reports, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are likely to team up in the optical fibre space to fight Reliance Jio.

Jet Airways: State Bank of India (SBI), which leads the consortium of lenders for Jet Airways, has called an urgent meeting of its members on Wednesday to thrash out contentious issues between promoter Naresh Goyal and his joint venture partner Etihad Airways as well as resolve other matters with the banks.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel on Tuesday said its board has approved plans to raise Rs 4,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The company's board also approved a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Bank of Baroda: The bank has floated an expression (EoI) of interest to sell its non performing assets worth over Rs 5,928 crore, including its Rs 1,838 crore loan to cash-strapped Reliance Communications.

MRF: After nearly 20 days, workers at the Thiruvotriyur plant of the tyre company called off the strike on Tuesday ater the management agreed to hike wages.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: The company on Tuesday assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 1,217.80 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.